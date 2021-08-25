Two vehicle crash in Penn Township leaves 90-year-old suffering serious injuries

The Northern Lancaster County Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Aug. 24. in Penn Township.

On Aug. 24 on South Oak Street and Parkside Drive in Penn Township, a two-vehicle crash occurred, resulting in serious injury for a 90-year-old male passenger, according to authorities.

Dispatch received the call around 2:45 p.m., and were informed of a multi-vehicle crash with entrapment.

The driver of a sedan turned into the path of an oncoming vehicle and struck the passenger front door area, resulting in potentially life-threatening injuries to the 90-year-old male passenger.

The 33-year-old male driver of the striking vehicle suffered no injuries.