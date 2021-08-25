Two vehicle crash in Penn Township leaves 90-year-old suffering serious injuries

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Northern Lancaster County Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in serious injury.
On Aug. 24 on South Oak Street and Parkside Drive in Penn Township, a two-vehicle crash occurred, resulting in serious injury for a 90-year-old male passenger, according to authorities.
Dispatch received the call around 2:45 p.m., and were informed of a multi-vehicle crash with entrapment.
The driver of a sedan turned into the path of an oncoming vehicle and struck the passenger front door area, resulting in potentially life-threatening injuries to the 90-year-old male passenger.
The 33-year-old male driver of the striking vehicle suffered no injuries.
This investigation is ongoing.