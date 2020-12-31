MARIETTA, Pa. — Susquehanna Regional police have closed Colebrook Road between Carmany road and Donegal Springs Road for a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Police advise motorists to avoid the area of Colebrook Road by taking an alternate route until the crash scene is cleared. The Northwest crash team is on scene and assisting the Susquehanna Regional police.
Colebrook Road closed in East Donegal Township for crash
