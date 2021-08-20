Update: Road open after crash on Route 283 East

Minor injures were reported and only one person was taken to the hospital, according to emergency dispatch.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update (6:09 p.m.) Route 283 East has been cleared following the crash. The roadway is now fully open, according to police.

Previous:

A car crash involving a tractor trailer and an overturned vehicle has partially closed Route 283 East between Manheim Pike and Route 30 in Manheim Township, police say.

The crash occurred at around 3:30 p.m., emergency dispatch said.

Minor injures were reported and one person was taken to the hospital, according to dispatch.

The Manheim Township police says emergency crews are on scene and to expect the roadway to be restricted for an extended period of time.