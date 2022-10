Southbound lanes were closed on I-83 between Exit 21 U.S. Route 30 East - Arsenal Road, and Exit 19B PA 462 - East Market Street for about an hour.

YORK, Pa. — Officials are responding to a crash that closed lanes on Interstate 83 southbound around mile-marker 21 in York.

Southbound lanes were closed on I-83 between Exit 21 U.S. Route 30 East - Arsenal Road, and Exit 19B PA 462 - East Market Street. They have since been reopened.

According to York County 911 Dispatch, the crash occurred around 8:10 p.m.