Crash in Lebanon County leaves one man dead

Richard Fairman, 73, died on Jan. 31 after a two-vehicle crash on Route 501 in Heidelberg Township.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — One man has died following a two-vehicle crash on Route 501 in Lebanon County.

According to State Police, the crash occurred south of Cherry Lane Road in Heidelberg Township, around 1:15 p.m.

A Nissan Altima driven by Richard Fairman, 73, was traveling northbound on Route 501, when he crossed the double yellow line and entered the southbound lane, officials state.

Police say the Altima then struck a Mack Truck, becoming temporarily trapped and was later freed by mechanical means.

Fairman was flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center due to his injuries where he was pronounced dead, according to State Police.

The driver of the truck sustained only minor injuries from the crash, officials confirm.