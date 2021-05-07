York County man facing charges after crash that left man injured, horse dead

Phillip Sullivan, 18, is facing Driving Under the Influence charges for his role in the crash.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man is facing charges after allegedly driving under the influence at the time of a crash that killed a horse and left a man injured.

Phillip Sullivan, 18, is facing Driving Under the Influence charges for his role in the incident.

On July 5 around 2:45 a.m., a horse and cart was struck in the 5700 block of Division Highway while traveling eastbound, police say.

An 18-year-old Honey Brook man was ejected from the cart and transported to Lancaster General Hospital with multiple injuries.

The victim's horse died at the scene.

Police say that Sullivan fled the accident scene, but was arrested at 3:20 a.m. on Main Street near Weaverland Valley Road.