Crash in Lancaster County involving train and dump truck injures one

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A crash happened shortly after noon on Friday, Oct. 21, involving a train and dump truck on Delp Road in New Holland Borough, Lancaster County.

According to officials at the scene, the dump truck driver was injured in the crash. However, the driver was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

When the crash occurred, the train was reportedly going 35 MPH on private company property.

According to officials on the scene, the truck driver is with Good's Disposal Services.