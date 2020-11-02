UPDATE: I-83 North near Harrisburg back open after tractor trailer crash

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 4:30 p.m.: State Police say the scene has been cleared and all lanes are back open.
Previous Coverage
A crash involving a tractor trailer truck closed all northbound lanes on Interstate 83 North near Mile Marker 45 Tuesday afternoon, according to State Police.
The incident was first reported on emergency dispatch around 2:15 p.m. The crash occurred on I-83 North between Exit 45 (Paxton St.) and Exit 45A (I-283 South to I-76/Airport/Lancaster).
All lanes were closed at the time of the crash, and motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible.