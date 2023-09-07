Minor injuries suffered, crash under investigation after train strikes car in Lancaster County

Officials say they are investigating after a train struck a 2009 Ford Edge in East Lampeter Township on Wednesday.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster man suffered minor injuries and an investigation is underway after a train struck a vehicle in Lancaster County on Wednesday.

Police say around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 6, they were dispatched to the 300 block of Willow Rd. in East Lampeter Township for a report of a car being struck by a train.

Officials say a preliminary investigation shows that a silver 2009 Ford Edge was traveling south on Willow Road and was struck by the train traveling eastbound after it entered onto the low grade crossing.

Officers say the Ford was struck by the train on its passenger's side front door, and pushed for about 200 feet before becoming dislodged and pushed off the tracks.

When the vehicle came to a rest, a 29-year-old Lancaster man, the sole occupant of the Ford, was able to exit the vehicle under his own power.

The man suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

No Norfolk Southern employees on the train were injured.

The Ford Edge was severely damaged and required towing from the scene, while the train only sustained minor damages and was able to continue on.