Crash causes Queen Street Bridge to shut down for the next two days

The South Queen Street bridge at Interstate-83 will be closed for the next two days as work is done to repair it. Officials warn of long commutes.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9:29 p.m.: Fritzi Schreffler with the Pa. Department of Transportation has released a statement concerning the crash.

According to Schreffler, the truck bed has been removed. The current plan is to put support beams across the damaged area as a temporary fix so that Interstate-83 can be opened in both directions.

However, the materials needed for this task are in Franklin County. Officials hope that I-83 and one lane of State Route 74 (South Queen Street) will be re-open to traffic by Friday morning.

As of right now, motorists on I-83 will be able to make is as far as the exit for Route 74 (Exit 16). They will then be directed straight over and back onto I-83, to avoid traveling directly underneath the bridge.

The map provided below shows the detours travelers will be taking over the following days, provided by the York County Office of Emergency Management.

In addition to the bridge damage, I-83 north was damaged and will need to be patched.

More permanent repairs will need to be completed sometime in the future.

Update, 8:48 p.m.: According to the York County Regional Police Department, The South Queen Street bridge at Interstate-83 will be closed for the next two days.

The closure comes as crews work to secure the bridge after a truck struck and damaged it.

There will be marked detours in place to route traffic around the closed bridge.

Officials are asking that travelers along the route plan accordingly and expect longer commutes while the bridge is closed.

Update, 7:35 p.m.: According to Fritzi Schreffler with the Pa. Department of Transportation, the northbound detour has been moved to Exit 16.

Crews are currently trying to cut the truck bed from underneath the bridge to remove it.

Previously:

A truck has reportedly crashed into South Queen Street Bridge on Interstate-83 at exit 14 in York township, York County.

The crash occurred on I-83 Northbound between exit Pa. 182- Leader Heights and Exit 16B: Pa. 74 South Queen Street just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to Fritzi Schreffler with the Pa. Department of Transportation, the bed of a truck traveling north hit the overpass for Route 74 and cracked it, lodging the truck bed underneath the bridge.

Officials with the York County Office of Emergency Management say another vehicle was involved.

Currently, I-83 lanes north and southbound are closed, as well as South Queen Street over I-83.

It is currently unclear how long the closures will last, as officials wait for bridge crews to arrive on the scene.

It is currently unknown the extent of the injuries, but the truck driver was removed on a stretcher.