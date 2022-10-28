x
Crash on Interstate 83 in York County closes all northbound lanes

Emergency crews responded to a 2-vehicle crash on I-83 at 4:26 a.m. on Friday.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — All Interstate 83 northbound lanes are closed between Exit 10 for Loganville and Exit 12 for Leader Heights following a crash this morning, according to 511pa.com

The crash, with rollover and entrapment, occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

York County 911 dispatch has confirmed that two vehicles are involved and one person is suffering injuries. There is no further information on the extent of these injuries.

Emergency units are still on scene at this time. It is unclear when these lanes will reopen.

Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the nature of the crash.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.

