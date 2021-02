According to emergency dispatch, a tractor trailer went over an embankment.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A portion of Interstate 83 southbound is closed after a crash.

According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred at 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 2 between Exit 8 at Glen Rock and Exit 4 at Shrewsbury.

The roadway is closed between those exits as of 8:55 a.m.

Dispatch said that a tractor trailer went over an embankment, forcing the closure of the roadway.

There were no injuries suffered in the incident.