x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Local News

Crash closes Interstate 76 WB between Reading and Lancaster

The crash closed Interstate 76 Westbound between Reading and Lancaster for a period.
Credit: FOX43

A crash closed Interstate 76 Westbound between Reading and Lancaster for a period of time shortly after noon on Friday.

According to the Pennsylvania Turnpike, the westbound lanes of the roadway are closed between Reading at Exit 286 and the Lebanon/Lancaster Exit at 266 due to a crash near mile marker 271.

There is no word on how many vehicles were involved or if any injuries were suffered in the crash.

As of 12:55 p.m., all lanes were open after the crash.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.