Crash closes Interstate 76 WB between Reading and Lancaster

The crash closed Interstate 76 Westbound between Reading and Lancaster for a period.

A crash closed Interstate 76 Westbound between Reading and Lancaster for a period of time shortly after noon on Friday.

According to the Pennsylvania Turnpike, the westbound lanes of the roadway are closed between Reading at Exit 286 and the Lebanon/Lancaster Exit at 266 due to a crash near mile marker 271.

There is no word on how many vehicles were involved or if any injuries were suffered in the crash.

As of 12:55 p.m., all lanes were open after the crash.