Crash closes Interstate 76 WB between Reading and Lancaster

A crash closed Interstate 76 Westbound between Reading and Lancaster for a period of time shortly after noon on Friday.
According to the Pennsylvania Turnpike, the westbound lanes of the roadway are closed between Reading at Exit 286 and the Lebanon/Lancaster Exit at 266 due to a crash near mile marker 271.
There is no word on how many vehicles were involved or if any injuries were suffered in the crash.
As of 12:55 p.m., all lanes were open after the crash.
This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.