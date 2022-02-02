Crash in Lebanon County sends one person to the hospital

On Feb. 2, police responded to the scene of a crash on the 400 block of N. 11th Avenue.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — One person was struck by a vehicle and transported to the hospital following a late night crash on Wednesday.

On Feb. 2, North Lebanon Township Police responded to the scene of a crash on the 400 block of N. 11th Ave. at 11:08 p.m., according to Lebanon County 911 Dispatch.

Officials say one person was transported to the hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time.

There is currently no word on if the driver of the vehicle sustained any injuries.