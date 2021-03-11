Crash in Lancaster County results in one dead

A two vehicle crash on Route 41 in Sadsbury Township late Tuesday night led the death of the 31-year-old driver of one of the vehicles involved.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a two vehicle crash led to one person dead in Sadsbury Township late Tuesday night.

On Nov. 2 around 11:20 p.m., police responded to a two vehicle crash that occurred on Route 41, at the Conoco Gas Station in Sadsbury Township, Lancaster County, police state.

Police say a vehicle was traveling North on Route 41 when it swerved across the center turn lane into the Southbound lane, striking another vehicle.

EMS arrived on scene, but the Lancaster County Coroner pronounced the operator of the vehicle who caused the crash as deceased, according to authorities.

Police have not released the identity of the 31-year-old victim.