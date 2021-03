Police advise drivers to avoid the area.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Route 11 is closed, and is expected to be for several hours, from 533 to Cramer Rd following a crash involving a horse and buggy.

The crash also involved a motor vehicle. Three people were ejected from the horse and buggy and two have severe injuries.

The crash reconstruction unit and forensic service unit are en route.

