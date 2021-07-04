At least 3 injured in crash involving SUV and tractor trailer in Perry County; U.S. 11/15 closed in the area

The occupants of the SUV -- two adults and a child -- were airlifted from the scene with 'major' injuries, according to State Police. HAZMAT is on the scene.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer and a SUV has injured at least three people and closed down a portion of Route 11/15 in Perry County, according to State Police and PennDOT.

The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Route 15 in the area of Cherry Road in Buffalo Township.

Authorities expect the road to be closed for an "extended period of time."

Three of the four occupants of the SUV -- two adults and a child -- were airlifted from the scene with major injuries, according to State Police. One of the adults and the child were ejected from the vehicle, State Police said.

There was no word on whether the operator of the tractor trailer was injured.

The tractor trailer traveled into Hunter's Run, a nearby creek, following the impact, State Police say. The tractor trailer was hauling powdered milk, some of which spilled into the water.

As a result, HAZMAT was called to the scene of the crash to assist in clearing the scene, police said.

State Police said Route 11/15 North is closed at Route 22. The southbound lanes of 11/15 are closed at Hunters Valley Road (PA 34), according to State Police.

PennDOT is assisting with traffic control in the area.