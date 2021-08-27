Crash in Harrisburg leaves one dead, police investigating

x
A preliminary investigation found that the motorized bike veered into the automobile's lane of travel, causing the crash.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A crash in Harrisburg on Aug. 26 has left one dead.

At about 4:30 p.m., Harrisburg Police responded to the 300 block of South 29th Street for a report of a crash involving a motorized bike and an automobile.

Upon arrival, police observed the operator of the motorized bike being attended to by EMS. The operator, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

A preliminary investigation found that the motorized bike veered into the automobile's lane of travel, causing the crash. 

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.

