Crash in Dauphin County leaves one dead

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash in Dauphin County left one woman dead on May 30.
The crash occurred on Benvenue Road along Route 322 when a vehicle was attempting to merge onto the highway. A second vehicle struck the first, causing it to travel forward and come to a rest in between the center turn lane and left hand lane of travel. The second vehicle rotated, and came to rest on the side of the road.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene and all parties were transported to the hospital for injuries.
Rosemary Ruhl, 85, of Dauphin County and operator of the first vehicle, was pronounced dead at Holy Spirit Hospital the day after the crash.