Around 2 a.m. on Oct. 25, a vehicle crashed into a pole with a transformer in York County, causing a power outage.

Around 2 a.m., police responded to a crash in Dallastown.

The power outage is affecting a large part of Dallastown, and local authorities are advising citizens to avoid the area.