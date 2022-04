According to the Cumberland County Coroner's Office, a motorcyclist was killed on Trindle Road at the intersection with 39th Street.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after a crash in Hampden Township, Cumberland County on Thursday evening.

The victim's identity is not being released at this time so that officials can notify their next of kin.