One taken to hospital after crash closes portion of Route 283 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash that has closed a portion of Route 283 in Lancaster County.
According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred on Route 283 westbound near State Road in East Hempfield Township around 5:25 a.m. on October 20.
Due to the crash, both directions of Route 283 are closed in the area.
There is no word on how many vehicles were involved, but one person was transported to the hospital with injuries.
It is unknown how long the roadway will be closed, and traffic is stopped in both directions in the area.
This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.