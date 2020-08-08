Crash shutdown portion of Interstate 81 for hours

The crash was dispatched around 4 p.m. Crews hoep to have the highway open by midnight.

A multi-vehicle crash shutdown a portion of Interstate 81 in Lebanon County on Friday.

Emergency dispatchers say crews were called to mile marker 83 on Interstate 81 Southbound around 4 p.m. and say at least 3 to 5 vehicles were involved.

Two ambulances transported patients from the scene, but there are no fatalities. The victims conditions are unknown at this time.

The crash involved 3 tractor trailers that overturned according to a PennDOT spokesperson. Hazmat was called due to one of the overturned trucks carrying batteries.