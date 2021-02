Crews shutdown the southbound lanes of I-83 from Fishing Creek due to a two vehicle crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A two vehicle crash closes part of Interstate 83 Southbound on Sunday evening.

Emergency dispatchers say the crash between Fishing Creek and Lewisberry happened in the southbound lanes of I-83, shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday.

The southbound lanes of the highway are closed at Fishing Creek, northbound remains open.

The crash was reported with injuries, but the extent is unknown.