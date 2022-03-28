Fiery multi-vehicle crash closes part of I-81 in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A crash involving multiple vehicles closed part of a highway Monday morning in Schuylkill County.
The crash closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 between the Route 901 exit (116) and the Highridge Park Road exit (119), according to PennDOT.
There is no word on what led to the wreck or how long the road will be closed.
Video from the scene shows snowy conditions and chain-reaction crashes.
WARNING: Intense video and language alert
Check real-time traffic conditions with the WNEP Traffic Tracker.
See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.