Crash on Camp Hill Bypass eastbound closes bridge

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A car crashed into several telephone poles in Camp Hill late Sunday night, shutting down Harvey Taylor Bridge.

According to Cumberland County dispatch, the crash occured at 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 and the power company is still on scene.

The crash is currently listed on 511PA on the Camp Hill Bypass eastbound between Exit Erford Road and the Harvey Taylor Bridge.

No injuries have been reported, according to dispatch.

There are no power outages currently listed on FirstEnergy Storm Center Pa. in the Cumberland County area.

It is unclear at this time when the bride will reopen.