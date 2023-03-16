State Police: Man flashed handgun after crash, Menno Township residents asked to shelter in place

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are asking residents of Menno Township to shelter in place after a man fled the scene of a crash and flashed a handgun.
Authorities say that they are investigating a crash in the 100 block of Main Street in Menno Township.
In that crash, a man allegedly brandished a handgun before fleeing the scene on foot.
State Police are asking residents in the area to shelter in place, and any drivers that take a route in the area are asked to plan an alternate way of travel.
Officials say there will be a heavy police presence in the area until the man is found.
This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.