State Police: Man flashed handgun after crash, Menno Township residents asked to shelter in place

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are asking residents of Menno Township to shelter in place after a man fled the scene of a crash and flashed a handgun.

Authorities say that they are investigating a crash in the 100 block of Main Street in Menno Township.

In that crash, a man allegedly brandished a handgun before fleeing the scene on foot.

State Police are asking residents in the area to shelter in place, and any drivers that take a route in the area are asked to plan an alternate way of travel.

Officials say there will be a heavy police presence in the area until the man is found.