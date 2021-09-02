Crash on I-83 in York County closes all northbound lanes

The roadway will be closed for several more hours. State Police are advising travelers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9/2, 8:57 a.m.: The crash involved three commercial vehicles.

One of the operators is believed to have suffered serious injuries as a result.

The cause of this crash is still under investigation.

Previously:

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a serious crash on I-83 northbound near exit 28 in York County, according to police.

I-83 is shut down between northbound exits 28 and 32 in Conewago Township. Traffic is being diverted to exit 24.

The roadway will be closed for several more hours. Police are advising travelers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.