'Crack an Egg Challenge' raises infertility awareness

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County nonprofit is cracking infertility awareness open with a special challenge during June, which is World Infertility Awareness Month.

Chasing the Rainbows is shining a spotlight on the frustrations and heartbreak of struggles with infertility through their "Crack an Egg Challenge."

The campaign encourages people to post a video on social media of them cracking an egg over their head and nominating other people to do it as well. Organizers ask participants to add the hashtags #icrackedinfertilityawarenessopen and #crackaneggchallenge to their posts.

The nonprofit hopes this initiative will help make people more comfortable talking about the struggles they encounter during their pregnancy journey.

"There really isn't a support out there," Breanna Gruver, program director at Chasing the Rainbows, said. "Our goal is to bring awareness and let people know that this is something that people struggle with, and it can be very isolating."

Chasing the Rainbows says one in six people struggle with infertility, and they hope to spread awareness to help people feel less alone and promote more understanding of the complications potential parents can face.

"With grocery store eggs being infertile, the irony there, also then 1.3 billion people across our globe living with infertility—how can we do this?" Bernice Quesenberry, CEO and president at Chasing the Rainbows, said. "We want to crack that stigma open, crack that silence open."

The nonprofit also provides support groups, mentorships, care packages and more to families, couples and individuals who are dealing with infertility, miscarriage and pregnancy after loss.