Coroner on scene of York County fire, CPR performed on 1

Crews are expected to be at the scene for an extended period of time.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 8:30 p.m.: According to York County Public Information Officer Ted Czech, 911 was made aware of the fire at 5:08 p.m. when the caller told officers their neighbor's house was on fire.

According to Czech, the fire is located at 23 Juniper Road in Peach Bottom Township, York County.

There was one confirmed entrapment inside the house, but it is unclear at this time what the person's condition is.

Despite CPR efforts, another individual has died, according to Czech.

Previously: Fire crews are currently at the scene of a Peach Bottom Township house fire.

According to York County Emergency Dispatch, the County Coroner has been called to the scene of the fire.

According to a Facebook post by the Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company Station 57, crews are currently working to put out a house fire in the first block of Juniper Road.

According to the fire company, a victim was pulled from the fire and CPR was performed. It is unclear what the current condition of the victim is.

Crews are expected to be at the scene for an extended period of time.

🚨 WORKING FIRE 🚨 Station 57 and surrounding mutual aid companies are currently operating on a working house fire in... Posted by Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company Station 57 on Monday, January 16, 2023