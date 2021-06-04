York County woman takes mini-horse to COVID-19 vaccination appointment in Dallastown

The mini-horse, a therapy animal named Dominique, escorted her owner to the doctor's office to receive her second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

YORK, Pa. — A York County woman had a sidekick to her COVID-19 vaccination appointment in Dallastown on Monday.

Sandy Smith brought her therapy mini-horse, Dominique, to her appointment at Dallastown Medical Center on Monday afternoon.

Smith says that Dominique has been trained for therapy visits with children who have life-threatening problems in hospitals, and has done visits at Manor Care in Dallastown and to the Park City Mall in Lancaster.

Amid all the hubbub, Smith received her second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.