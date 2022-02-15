Free COVID-19 testing sites open in York County and across Pa.

The new York County site is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at HACC’s York Campus. It runs until Feb. 26.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced on Tuesday that more free COVID-19 testing sites will open across the Keystone State. During the Feb. 15 announcement, officials said the new sites can test 450 people per day.

New testing centers are available to the public in York, McKean, Susquehanna and Washington Counties, adding to existing testing sites in five other counties.

The York County location is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at HACC’s York Campus. The center will operate until Feb. 26.

“Testing is one of the commonwealth’s most important tools in the fight against COVID-19,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “We encourage anyone who feels they need or want a test, especially if they think they have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms, to take advantage of the free COVID-19 testing closest to them. This includes fully vaccinated individuals who are experiencing symptoms.”

Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID, but identification is not required to be tested. Registration will also be completed on-site.