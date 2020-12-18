COVID-19 vaccine arrives in South Central Pennsylvania as many more still wait for their turn

Wellspan Health began vaccinating its employees Friday

Frontline healthcare workers at Wellspan Health started to roll up their sleeves Friday to receive one of 6,825 COVID-19 vaccinations that it has received and distributed to 7 hospitals.

"We have been doing preparations and planning, waiting for this day for months," said Dr. Eugene Curley of Wellspan.

Wellspan set up points of distribution (PODS) on Friday at Wellspan Gettysburg, Ephrata, Waynesboro, and Apple Hill Medical Center. On Saturday, vaccinations for frontline workers will begin at Chambersburg, Good Samaritan, and York.

The PODS are working two 5-hour shifts per day with the hospitals in a rotation.

As the COVID-19 vaccination is still in very limited supplies, frontline caregivers are receiving it first.