COVID-19 tests in high demand as cases surge nationwide

The need for at-home testing kits have caused retailers to limit quantities to prevent stockpiling.

YORK, Pa. — Many people across the nation are struggling to find at-home COVID-19 tests.

The demand comes as cases of the virus is surging and the holidays are just days away.

York resident Rick Price said he rushed to the CVS on South Queen Street to try to find one for himself.

"I have a family gathering, so I’m trying to prepare for that," he said. "So, I’m trying to prepare for that ahead of getting together with them."

However, Price was greeted with a yellow sign on the door, alerting him that the tests were sold out.

"It’s unfortunate. I think the COVID response on a national level is inadequate," Price added.

Strong demand have caused retailers like Amazon, Walgreens and CVS to limit quantities of at-home tests.

On Amazon's marketplace, customers can only purchase 10, CVS said the tests will be capped at six per customer, while Walgreens is limiting customers to four.

On Tuesday, President Biden announced the White House will ship 500 million at home rapid tests to people who request them.

According to AAA, more than 100 million people will travel for holiday events and doctors are urging them to be safe.

"I would insist anyone who comes to your gatherings is vaccinated, if you have elderly parents, I would insist everyone is boosted," said Dr. John Goldman, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.