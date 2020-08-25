COVID-19 testing and education RV hits the road

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, known exposure to the virus, and even those attending school or college can be tested.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvanians say hello to CATE. It's not a person but a 40-foot long RV designed to help low income, vulnerable communities in 16 counties across Pennsylvania in the fight against COVID-19.

Officials unveiled CATE Tuesday afternoon outside PEMA Headquarters in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County.

CATE stands for community accessible testing and education.

"In order to solve healthcare inequality and reach our vulnerable and underserved communities, we need to meet them where they are, quite literally. We need a COVID-19 movement with wheels," said George Fernandez with the Latino Connection.

The movement on wheels is the product of a partnership with the state Department of Health, the Latino Connection, Highmark Blue Shield, and the Independence Blue cross Foundation.

"We expect to reach anywhere between 220 and 250 people per day," Fernandez told FOX43. "They will be receiving a branded mask, like this one today."

They will also receive sanitizer and educational materials.

"Lab tests will be processed in our state lab in Exton, Pennsylvania, for a quick turnaround of 24 - the most 48 hours," explained Dr. Rachel Levine, PA's Secretary of Health.

Partners on board with CATE say no prescription for a test or insurance is needed.

"With this novel coronavirus, COVID-19, no one is immune. Bringing testing to communities that otherwise would not receive is a way we continue the fight against this virus," added Secretary Levine.

Right now, CATE has 30 scheduled stops through September. The next ones are in York, Lebanon, and Lancaster counties.

People can also reserve CATE. Go to www.catemobileunit.com.