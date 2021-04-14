10 Central PA projects are among the 43 to receive funding through COVID-19 Relief: Supporting Elm and Main program

Governor Tom Wolf today announced the 43 projects received a total of $2 million through the program, designed to assist community revitalization efforts.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced that 43 projects totaling nearly $2 million have been approved for funding under the COVID-19 Relief - Supporting Elm and Main (SEAM) program.

“Over the past year, communities across the commonwealth have faced devastating impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, during which Pennsylvania’s network of community development organizations never ceased answering the call for help,” the governor said in a press release. “Our Elm Street and Main Street programs work tirelessly year in and year out—even in the best of times—to improve their communities, and this funding will provide them with the support they need to overcome the challenges they’ve recently faced.”

Of the 43 projects to receive funding, 10 are located in Central Pennsylvania.

Those projects are:

Lebanon Foundation, Inc. (Lebanon County): $50,000

Downtown Carlisle Association (Cumberland County): $50,000

BOPiC, Inc. (Franklin County): $11,749

Downtown Chambersburg, Inc. (Franklin County): $48,260

Downtown Lewistown, Inc. (Mifflin County): $50,000

Main Street Gettysburg, Inc. (Adams County): $50,000

Main Street Hanover, Inc. (York County): $50,000

Main Street Mount Joy (Lancaster County): $31,275

SACA Development Corporation (Lancaster County): $50,000

Venture Lititz (Lancaster County): $50,000

The full list of approved projects can be found here.

SEAM provides financial assistance to community revitalization organizations dedicated to community and economic development in older and historic downtowns, commercial districts, and neighborhoods according to the principles of the Elm Street and Main Street approaches, Wolf said.

The program, supported by Keystone Communities funding, is intended to assist Elm Street and Main Street organizations that have been economically impacted by COVID-19.

Eligible applicants for the program included designated Keystone Main Street, Keystone Elm Street, or Keystone Communities organizations, 2020 Nationally Accredited Main Street programs, and community development organizations.