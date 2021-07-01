x
COVID-19 school plans for Central Pennsylvania school districts

Find the latest plans for school districts in the area.
Credit: FOX43

As kids head back to the classrooms, districts all over Central Pennsylvania are continuing to update their plans for COVID-19 school safety.

For all schools, in accordance with a federal CDC mandate regarding public transportation, staff and students are required to wear a face mask while riding school transportation.

For each district, you can find a link to the school district & their current safety policy. 

FOX43 is monitoring any and all changes to school plans as they update for the fall.

YORK COUNTY:

Central York School District

Central York Health and Safety Plan

Dallastown Area School District

DASD COVID-19 INFORMATION

Dover Area School District

Dover Area School District 

Eastern York School District

EYSD - Health and Safety Plans

Hanover Public School District

Hanover Public School District Safety Plans

Northeastern School District

Northeastern School District COVID-19

Northern York County School District

Home / Northern York County Homepage

Red Lion Area School District

Red Lion Area School District

South Eastern School District

Covid-19 Information and Updates, South Eastern School District

Southern York County School District

SYCSD / Homepage

South Western School District

Coronavirus Resources - South Western School District

Spring Grove Area School District

District COVID-19 Information / Health & Safety Plan

West Shore School District

West Shore School District News

West York Area School District

COVID-19: Health & Safety Plan

York City School District

School District Of The City Of York 

York Suburban School District

Coronavirus Updates

LEBANON COUNTY:

Annville-Cleona School District

COVID-19 Reopening Information / 2020-2021 Reopening Information

Cornwall-Lebanon School District

Health and Safety Plan

Eastern Lebanon County School District

DRAFT 2021-22 Health and Safety Plan

Lebanon School District

COVID-19 Resources and Information | Lebanon School District

Northern Lebanon School District

Coronavirus Updates - Northern Lebanon

Palmyra Area School District

Health and Safety Plan

DAUPHIN COUNTY:

Central Dauphin School District

Pupil Services / Health and Safety Plan

Derry Township School District

Derry Township School District homepage

Halifax Area School District

HALIFAX COVID-19 Related Information for Families

Harrisburg City School District

Harrisburg City Coronavirus COVID-19 Plans

Lower Dauphin School District

Safe School Office / COVID-19 Coronavirus Information

Middletown Area School District

Health & Safety Plan - Middletown Area School District

Millersburg Area School District

COVID-19 Coronavirus Information

Steelton-Highspire School District

Headlines & Features Steelton-Highspire

Susquehanna Township School District

Covid-19 - Susquehanna Township School District

Upper Dauphin Area School District

Upper Dauphin Area COVID-19 Health & Safety Plan

LANCASTER COUNTY: 

Cocalico School District

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Information - Cocalico School District

Columbia Borough School District

Columbia Borough School District | Home

Conestoga Valley School District

COVID-19 / COVID-19 Conestoga Valley

Donegal School District

Donegal School District COVID Information Center (21-22)

Eastern Lancaster County School District

COVID-19 Updates & Resources – E Lancaster

Elizabethtown Area School District

COVID Safety Center / COVID Safety Center

Ephrata Area School District

2022-2021 COVID-19 Communication – Ephrata Area School District

Hempfield School District

2021-2022 School Year Information

Lampeter-Strasburg School District

Coronavirus Updates | Lampeter-Strasburg School District

School District of Lancaster

COVID-19 Updates | School District of Lancaster

Manheim Central School District

COVID-19 Resources / COVID-19 Dashboard

Manheim Township School District

Manheim Township School District

Penn Manor School District

COVID-19 Information, Resources & Updates – Penn Manor School District

Pequea Valley School District

COVID-19 Information / Welcome

Solanco School District

Solanco School District COVID-19 Information Center

Warwick School District

WSD COVID-19 News

