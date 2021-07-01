COVID-19 school plans for Central Pennsylvania school districts

Find the latest plans for school districts in the area.

As kids head back to the classrooms, districts all over Central Pennsylvania are continuing to update their plans for COVID-19 school safety.

For all schools, in accordance with a federal CDC mandate regarding public transportation, staff and students are required to wear a face mask while riding school transportation.

For each district, you can find a link to the school district & their current safety policy.

YORK COUNTY:

Central York School District

Dallastown Area School District

Dover Area School District

Eastern York School District

Hanover Public School District

Northeastern School District

Northern York County School District

Red Lion Area School District

South Eastern School District

Southern York County School District

South Western School District

Spring Grove Area School District

West Shore School District

West York Area School District

York City School District

York Suburban School District

LEBANON COUNTY:

Annville-Cleona School District

Cornwall-Lebanon School District

Eastern Lebanon County School District

Lebanon School District

Northern Lebanon School District

Palmyra Area School District

DAUPHIN COUNTY:

Central Dauphin School District

Derry Township School District

Halifax Area School District

Harrisburg City School District

Lower Dauphin School District

Middletown Area School District

Millersburg Area School District

Steelton-Highspire School District

Susquehanna Township School District

Upper Dauphin Area School District

LANCASTER COUNTY:

Cocalico School District

Columbia Borough School District

Conestoga Valley School District

Donegal School District

Eastern Lancaster County School District

Elizabethtown Area School District

Ephrata Area School District

Hempfield School District

Lampeter-Strasburg School District

School District of Lancaster

Manheim Central School District

Manheim Township School District

Penn Manor School District

Pequea Valley School District

Solanco School District