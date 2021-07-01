COVID-19 school plans for Central Pennsylvania school districts

As kids head back to the classrooms, districts all over Central Pennsylvania are continuing to update their plans for COVID-19 school safety.
For all schools, in accordance with a federal CDC mandate regarding public transportation, staff and students are required to wear a face mask while riding school transportation.
For each district, you can find a link to the school district & their current safety policy.
FOX43 is monitoring any and all changes to school plans as they update for the fall.
YORK COUNTY:
Central York School District
Dallastown Area School District
Dover Area School District
Eastern York School District
Hanover Public School District
Northeastern School District
Northern York County School District
Red Lion Area School District
South Eastern School District
Southern York County School District
South Western School District
Spring Grove Area School District
West Shore School District
West York Area School District
York City School District
York Suburban School District
LEBANON COUNTY:
Annville-Cleona School District
Cornwall-Lebanon School District
Eastern Lebanon County School District
Lebanon School District
Northern Lebanon School District
Palmyra Area School District
DAUPHIN COUNTY:
Central Dauphin School District
Derry Township School District
Halifax Area School District
Harrisburg City School District
Lower Dauphin School District
Middletown Area School District
Millersburg Area School District
Steelton-Highspire School District
Susquehanna Township School District
Upper Dauphin Area School District
LANCASTER COUNTY:
Cocalico School District
Columbia Borough School District
Conestoga Valley School District
Donegal School District
Eastern Lancaster County School District
Elizabethtown Area School District
Ephrata Area School District
Hempfield School District
Lampeter-Strasburg School District
School District of Lancaster
Manheim Central School District
Manheim Township School District
Penn Manor School District
Pequea Valley School District
Solanco School District
Warwick School District