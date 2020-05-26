COVID-19 financial aid program helps leukemia and lymphoma patients struggling with additional financial hardships

LLS COVID-19 Patient Financial Aid Program has given $27,500 to 110 patients in Central Pennsylvania since April 1, according to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society announced its commitment to help as many blood cancer patients as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic and has instituted a financial aid program to provide $250 to eligible patients who are struggling with the financial hardships presented by the outbreak.

The LLS COVID-19 Patient Financial Aid Program began on April 1, LLS said in a press release.

Cancer patients who are immunocompromised face unique risks during this pandemic, in addition to the everyday stressors in managing their disease and accessing the care they need, LLS said. The COVID-19 crisis adds another layer of distress to their lives.

In Pennsylvania alone, 731 patients have been assisted between April 1st and May 17th with $182,750 being provided to patients, according to the LLS.

Among these patients, 110 of them reside in Central Pennsylvania, with $27,500 being provided to them to lessen the stress.

“We are thrilled that so many patients in the Central Pennsylvania area are reaching out to us for financial assistance through the COVID-19 Financial Aid Fund," said Nancy Venner, Executive Director of the Central Pennsylvania LLS Chapter. "The reason the program was created was in response to a request for help during these difficult times.

"Those with cancer have been impacted in such a profound way. Not only are many suffering financially but they are also unsure if they will have access to medications and be able to get treatment as scheduled.

"Fortunately, we know of no medication shortages at this time. One thing they can count on is LLS. We are here to serve our patients who have blood cancer and we want them to continue to reach out for help, especially now.”

Blood cancer patients and caregivers can visit this page to access the application form for the LLS COVID-19 Patient Financial Aid Program.

Additionally, LLS is providing free educational resources and support to patients through a series of blogs, webinars and chats led by medical professionals.

Anyone can help patients during this stressful time by visiting LLS.org and donating to LLS, to support cutting-edge research and patient services for blood cancer patients in their time of need. All donations contribute to LLS’s quest to find cures for blood cancers and to ensure patients have access to the care they need.

This new program is one of many services provided by LLS for patients, including the LLS Co-Pay Assistance Program, Patient Aid, Susan Lang Pay-It-Forward Patient Travel Assistance Program and Urgent Need Program. As well, LLS offers free clinical trial navigation guidance through LLS’s Clinical Trial Service Center, and its Information Resource Center provides patients and families one-on-one support with a Blood Cancer Information Specialist at 800-955-4572.