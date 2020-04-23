COVID-19 case rates broken down by county

Juniata & Lebanon Counties appear to be the furthest from reopening, while Mifflin & Perry Counties fall within the Governor's 50 cases per 100,000 residents range

HARRISBURG, Pa. — We can think of reopening the state like a stop light; red, yellow and green. Right now, we are all stopped on red. Aggressive mitigation efforts are in place. We haven't seen friends and family for weeks. We're only going out for essential purposed, and keeping six feet between people we come in contact with.

"We all want to get back to some semblance of our lives," said Governor Tom Wolf. "And I'm trying to do that in a reasonable and responsible way."

Governor Wolf says, to get the light to turn yellow, to slowly start moving again, the administration will look at a number of different things including COVID-19 cases rates per 100,000.

A Pennsylvania Department of Health spokesperson tells FOX43, the department will be looking at a population-based rate which measures the cumulative number of new confirmed cases per county over the last 14 days, using the 50 cases per 100,000 residents metric. More specifically, the administration will look at the number of new cases for the past 14 days in a county.

Right now, most of our area isn't in the less than 50 case rate range. Below are case rates per county using data from the Pa Department of Health from a two week period from April 9th - April 23rd 2020:

Adams County - 55.3 cases per 100,000 residents

Cumberland County - 55.6 cases per 100,000 residents

Dauphin County - 95.2 cases per 100,000 residents

Franklin County - 63.9 cases per 100,000 residents

Juniata County - 218.6 cases per 100,000 residents

Lancaster County - 139.8 cases per 100,000 residents

Lebanon County - 251.8 cases per 100,000 residents

Mifflin County - 30.3 cases per 100,000 residents

Perry County - 17.3 cases per 100,000 residents

York County - 65.9 cases per 100,000 residents

Pennsylvania - 136 cases per 100,000 residents

However, just because the case rate is below 50 doesn't necessarily mean those counties will reopen right away.

"We want the exposure of the citizens of this region and county to be minimal but we're all going to make subjective decisions," said Governor Wolf. "A county on its own might have some really good data, but if it's next to a county, say, county A opens up and county B doesn't up and there's a lot of migration now all of a sudden county A has a problem. So, that's a concern."

Governor Wolf says, once a county opens up in phase yellow or green, his administration will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases. If cases spike, changes will be made.

"There's also going to be the ability to close up again," said Wolf. "If we make a mistake, and open a place up for whatever reason and it turns out a quiet place becomes a hot spot for whatever reason, we have the ability to say that was a mistake and we need to get back into a discipline approach."