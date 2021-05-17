x
No explosives found after Cumberland County courthouse is evacuated Monday afternoon

After an investigation from Sherriff's Deputy's, Pennsylvania State Police, and Carlisle Police Department, no explosive devices were found.
No explosives were found at the Cumberland County courthouse after it was evacuated on Monday afternoon.  

Cumberland County spokesperson says two explosive detection K9's alerted shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday for explosive materials in the courthouse. 

Everyone was evacuated from the main courthouse and all entrances were closed. 

After an investigation from Sherriff's Deputy's, Pennsylvania State Police, and Carlisle Police Department, no explosive devices were found. 

The courthouse was reopened around 6:30 p.m.

