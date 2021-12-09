Court of Valor Ceremony honors current and past first responders and veterans

Those awarded in the ceremony will have their names carved into the monument located at the cemetery.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Veterans and first responders took center stage in York County on Sept. 12.

The Court of Valor Ceremony was held at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Manchester Township, York County; the ceremony honored all veterans and first responders for the sacrifice they make everyday.

Organizers said it is important to acknowledge the important work they do at home and abroad.

"It's important for us as citizens of the United States and citizens of York County to honor and remember and acknowledge the contributions of our soldiers and of our local first responders," Julie Wheeler, president of the York County Board of Commissioners said. "They put their lives on the line everyday for us, for perfect strangers, willing to help, protect, and serve those in need or in harm's way."