Court ruling paves way for splitting up of Steelton-Highspire school district

SWATARA, Pa. — A state appeals court ruled Monday in favor of splitting up Steelton-Highspire School District, the latest turn in a six-year battle.

The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court’s decision paves the way for an eventual school redistricting of Highspire.

In 2015, a group of parents signed a petition to redistrict Highspire as an independent school district, in order to transfer students who live in Highspire from Steelton-Highspire School District to the Middletown Area School District, which has higher state test scores.

The transfer would affect 276 students.

The decision overturns a January 2019 ruling by Dauphin County Judge Andrew H. Dowling that the split would cause too much financial burden for the Steelton-Highspire district, which is already on a state watch list for fiscally distressed schools.

The change would redirect $1.6 million of tax revenue from the district. Those losses would force schools to cut class offerings and increase class sizes, district administrators said.

However, the ruling states the decision to split a school district should be based on educational merit, not financial need. Furthermore, Dowling writes, “The educational opportunities denied Highspire students will not save the district’s financial challenges.”

Steelton-Highspire administrators expressed disappointment with the ruling at a school board meeting Wednesday evening.

"As this process moves forward, you can rest assured that the district will continue to zealously advocate for the best interests of the students and the community at large,” said Vincent Champion, the school district’s solicitor.

Middletown Area School District administrators have said the extra students would overcrowded their schools, particularly the elementary school, and increase class sizes.

Some students also oppose the split. One Steelton-Highspire junior, Jaheim Bond, said he doesn’t plan on spending his senior year at Middletown.

"A lot of people talk about Steelton as if it’s bad or whatever, but it’s a good program and it’s actually fun to be here. I don’t mind being at Steelton at all,” Bond said. "I don’t want to go anywhere else."

Highspire Education Coaltion, the group pushing for the split, said in a press release staying in Steelton-Highspire district denied students’ “right to seek to improve the quality of their public education.”

Some district employees and students believe the solution lies in giving Steelton-Highspire more resources, not fewer.

"Ask your child how do they feel,” Bond said. "They’re focusing on splitting up the school. Maybe we should focus on improving the school instead of splitting it up."

Bond spoke at the board meeting, asking district officials not to force him to transfer to Middletown.

"It’s not a done deal,” replied School Board President Rachel Slide. “Because we’re listening to you. That’s why we’re fighting to keep you here."