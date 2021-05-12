York. Co. COVID patient given ivermectin after court battle

Her lawsuit comes amid dozens popping up across the country over the use of the antiparasitic drug ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

YORK, Pa. — UPMC does not have to administer the controversial drug ivermectin to a COVID-19 patient in Memorial Hospital’s ICU, but it does have to allow the patient’s doctor to administer the drug, a York County judge ruled on Dec. 3.

The ruling follows a lawsuit by York County resident Darla Smith, who sought to give ivermectin to her husband, Keith Smith. The 52-year-old structural engineer was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 10. A week later, he was in the hospital on a ventilator.

“Of course I’m scared. Wouldn’t you be scared?” Darla said. “He’s my husband. I love him.

Running out of other options, Darla requested the hospital give Keith ivermectin, which some conservatives have promoted to fight the disease caused by coronavirus. The FDA has debunked their claims, however, pointing to a body of clinical trials that has not shown effectiveness in treating COVID-19.

Because of the lack of research supporting its use, ivermectin is not part of the hospital’s protocols. When administrators refused the request, Darla sued.

Her lawsuit comes amid dozens popping up across the country over the use of the antiparasitic drug ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

The ruling in this case requires the hospital to allow Keith’s doctor—named as Dr. Tarik Farrag—or a licensed doctor under Farrag’s guidance and supervision to administer the ivermectin.

Farrag listed himself as being licensed in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, according to the Florida Department of Health’s website. The National Plan and Provider Enumeration System (NPPES)’s site also lists a primary practice site in Illinois.

FOX43 could not reach Farrag for comment on Sunday evening.

Darla and more than a dozen friends and supporters gathered outside UPMC Memorial Hospital Sunday to protest the hospital’s handling of the case.

“We’re not going to stop until we’re successful in getting this man the medication that he needs,” said Windsor Township resident Tami Hartlaub.