Couple sentenced for bank robbery spree in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A couple has been sentenced for robbing two banks in Lebanon County in 2018.

Jason Osborne, 31, of Manheim, and Sara Corkadel, 26, of Newark, Deleware, robbed a Hershey Federal Credit Union office in Annville twice in February and September of that year.

Osborne has been sentenced to 14 years behind bars and Corkadel has an 11-year prison term.

According to Osborne's indictment, Corkadel would drive him to the banks and he would place his hand inside his hoodie and demand money from the tellers.