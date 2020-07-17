Couple sentenced for bank robbery spree in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A couple has been sentenced for robbing two banks in Lebanon County in 2018.
Jason Osborne, 31, of Manheim, and Sara Corkadel, 26, of Newark, Deleware, robbed a Hershey Federal Credit Union office in Annville twice in February and September of that year.
Osborne has been sentenced to 14 years behind bars and Corkadel has an 11-year prison term.
According to Osborne's indictment, Corkadel would drive him to the banks and he would place his hand inside his hoodie and demand money from the tellers.
The couple took nearly $15,000 in cash