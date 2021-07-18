Country Club of York hosts annual mixed-doubles tennis tournament to raise money to help end the opioid crisis

Organizers raised $65,000 from the tournament that will benefit the York Opioid Collaborative to help reduce overdose deaths.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Country Club of York hosted the seventh annual Mixed-Doubles Charity Classic Invitational Tennis Tournament presented by UPMC Health Plan over the weekend.

The first round of tournaments was held Saturday and the semi-finals were held Sunday.

Local, regional and nationally ranked players competed in the tournament. Students from D1 colleges and professional also players vied for the grand prize.

Organizers raised $65,000 from the tournament that will benefit the York Opioid Collaborative to help reduce overdose deaths and minimize the impact of the opioid epidemic.

"The support of our community is essential as we learn and work towards a new normal, while never accepting that the new normal includes preventable lives lost to overdose," said Dr. Matthew Howie, York Opioid Collaborative board member.

It was very critical to spread awareness of opioid addiction, said Michael Groft, community chairman of the tournament.

"Awareness of how challenging the opioid epidemic is and try and rid of the stigma," said Groft.