Could recreational marijuana help fund COVID-19 recovery? The Governor & Lt. Governor will make another pitch today

The Governor & Lt. Governor are set to speak on the issue Thursday afternoon

Recreational marijuana is being raised as a possible solution to help fund the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday afternoon, Governor Tom Wolf and Lt. Governor John Fetterman will once again call for legislation to legalize recreational marijuana. Their offices say legalization of adult-use cannabis will provide a new revenue stream to direct toward economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also view the idea as an avenue to provide additional funding for grants for historically disadvantaged businesses as well as providing for restorative justice programs.

FOX43'S Jamie Bittner will attend the Governor and Lt. Governors press conference set to be held this afternoon to discuss legalizing adult-use cannabis. Tune in to FOX43 news at 4 and 5 for the full story

It was just last month that the Governor asked lawmakers to send him a bill to legalize the use of recreational marijuana and outlined how he thinks the state should spend more than $1.3 billion of federal coronavirus relief funds.