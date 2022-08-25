'Corvettes at Carlisle' showcases the classic American sportscar

The show is the largest in the world for Corvettes.

CARLISLE, Pa. — The 40th annual "Corvettes at Carlisle" show is bringing thousands of the classic American sportscar to Central Pa. over the weekend.

The Corvette came out in 1953 and has since gone through eight generations of production to become the modern C8.

'Vette fans come from across the country for the event; some begin the day well before the event even officially begins.

"Mark has been here since 5 a.m., just hanging out with his car," Mike Garland of Carlisle Events said. "And that really kind of showcases the passion and the enthusiasm that the Corvette owners have. They come out early, they have a smile on their face when they get here, they have a smile on their face when they leave, and his car is one of probably 5,000 plus that will be on the grounds throughout the weekend."

Corvette enthusiasts also have the chance to buy, sell, and trade original and new auto parts, with thousands of vendors taking part in the show’s flea market.

Other activities include autocross, exhaust contests, seminars, and a Corvette clinic.