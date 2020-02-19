PA Corrections Officers Association calls for greater oversight of PA Dept. of Corrections

PSCOA voices safety concerns of corrections officers in state prisons

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association is raising major safety concerns happening inside state prisons. The corrections officers are asking state lawmakers to step in and do something to make their jobs safer and hold inmates accountable for assaults they say are happening inside state prisons.

"There's no accountability for bad behavior inside our prisons," said PSCOA President Larry Blackwell.

Blackwell says since January 1st, 2020, there have been more than 35 assaults against corrections officers in state prisons. He says the biggest problem is what the PA Department of Corrections considers major assaults against officers. He says, punching or something called 'gassing,' where an inmate throws feces or urine on an officer isn't considered a 'major assault,' and doesn't typically get included in assault statistics.

"Don't tell me, don't tell us, that these assaults are not major," said Blackwell. "It's not simple, it's not something that needs to be brushed off. It's a major act of violence inside the prison."

Blackwell and corrections officers are now calling on state lawmakers to provide greater oversight of the PA DOC to ensure there is accountability of inmates assaulting officers.

"We're going to keep moving, pushing forward that there's some accountable inside the prisons to account for these misconducts that are happening and keeping the people safe," said Blackwell.