Coroners do not always get to examine bodies of those who died from COVID-19

By law, coroners should be notified and allowed to examine the body of someone who died from a contagious disease

HARRISBURG, Pa. — COVID-19 is posing some challenges for coroners when it comes to performing autopsies on those who have passed from the virus.

"we're one of the first, first responders," said Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick.

Not only are coroners one of the first to deal with bodies of those who have passed from the virus, Hetrick says, the virus doesn't always die with the person.

"You can keep a COVID body in a refrigeration unit and it still can have a viable virus within the body," said Hetrick. "It requires extra precautions."

By law, coroners are supposed to be notified and allowed to examine the body of someone who has passed from a contagious disease, like COVID-19. But, this hasn't been the case over the last few weeks.

"As it's been pointed out by the Department of Health, they said we don't contact every coroner when someone dies from the flu," said Hetrick.

In a notice issues by the DOH, deaths from natural causes, like COVID-19, can be certified by a physician. While Hetrick doesn't believe this has hurt statistics, he does want to be looped in with what's going on.