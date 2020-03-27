Coroner responds to scene of reported shooting in Adams County

Dispatch says the coroner is on scene.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner has responded to the scene of a reported shooting in Adams County.

According to emergency dispatch, officials responded to the area of Billerbeck Street in New Oxford around 1:00 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Police were on scene for much of the morning, and it was confirmed that the coroner has responded to the scene.

There is no word on how many people have been injured in the incident.